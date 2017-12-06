About this product
Momenta RSO Tincture provides patients with activated whole-plant medicine and full-spectrum relief in an easy-to-dose form that works fast and for prolonged periods. Momenta RSO Tinctures are ideal for patients who may be new to cannabis, patients who need a controlled dosage, or those who need a convenient form to dose their medicine. These unique tinctures utilize Trulieve’s TruSpectrum cannabis oil. TruSpectrum is delicately processed to then remove the ethanol while retaining all the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavor directly from the plant. As a result, TruSpectrum’s flavor is characteristic of the individual strain’s unique bouquet of terpenes — a “whole-plant extract.” Momenta RSO Tinctures come in varieties of Indica, Hybrid, and Sativa options and flavors that can easily be incorporated into a patient’s daily and nightly routine.
About this strain
Pineapple Upside Down Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pineapple Trainwreck with Cookie Monster. This strain produces effects that relax muscles, relieve tension and improve mood. Pineapple Upside Down Cake smells like the pastry of its namesake with a sharp, loud aroma that is delicious and unique. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, inflammation and depression.
Pineapple Upside Down Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
123 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Momenta
Momenta is a staple for everyday wellness. Make Momenta a part of your daily and nightly ritual. Enjoy more blissful moments by enhancing your connection to the body, mind, and spirit.