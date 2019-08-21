Indulge in the Decadent Ice Cream Cake Experience with Moon Men’s THC Blend Moon Rock Double Joint Pack



Moon Men’s THC Blend Moon Rock Double Joint Pack – Ice Cream Cake, priced at $29.49, is a luxurious cannabis experience. This pack features two massive joints, each including 1.5 grams of the Ice Cream Cake Indoor Flower. This strain offers a mouth-watering fusion of Ice Cream flavors complemented by deep earthy undertones.



Key Features:



Rich Ice Cream and Earthy Flavors: The Ice Cream Cake Indoor Flower combines sweet Ice Cream flavors with earthy undertones, ensuring a memorable experience.

Expertly Crafted Joints: Each joint is a work of art, guaranteeing a consistent and enjoyable experience.

Premium Distillate Oil Coating: The 0.25 grams of premium distillate oil enhances the potency and smoothness of each draw.

Radiant Kief Sprinkle: The kief topping adds an extra layer of potency, making every puff unforgettable.

Potent and Memorable Experience: Designed for those who appreciate the finer things in cannabis, these joints deliver a powerful experience.

Customer Satisfaction Guaranteed:



Free Shipping on Orders $50+: Enjoy the convenience of free shipping on orders over $50.

Satisfaction Guaranteed: Moon Men is committed to providing quality products and ensuring customer satisfaction.

No Hassle Refunds: Hassle-free refunds are available for those not completely satisfied.

Secure Payments: Shop with confidence, knowing your transactions are secure.

The THC Blend Moon Rock Double Joint Pack – Ice Cream Cake from Moon Men is more than just a cannabis product. It’s an invitation to a luxurious cannabis journey. Whether you’re unwinding after a long day or seeking a special treat, these joints are your ticket to an elevated experience.

read more