THC Blend Moon Rock Double Joint (2 X 2g) – Ice Cream Cake

by Moon Men
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

Indulge in the Decadent Ice Cream Cake Experience with Moon Men’s THC Blend Moon Rock Double Joint Pack

Moon Men’s THC Blend Moon Rock Double Joint Pack – Ice Cream Cake, priced at $29.49, is a luxurious cannabis experience. This pack features two massive joints, each including 1.5 grams of the Ice Cream Cake Indoor Flower. This strain offers a mouth-watering fusion of Ice Cream flavors complemented by deep earthy undertones.

Key Features:

Rich Ice Cream and Earthy Flavors: The Ice Cream Cake Indoor Flower combines sweet Ice Cream flavors with earthy undertones, ensuring a memorable experience.
Expertly Crafted Joints: Each joint is a work of art, guaranteeing a consistent and enjoyable experience.
Premium Distillate Oil Coating: The 0.25 grams of premium distillate oil enhances the potency and smoothness of each draw.
Radiant Kief Sprinkle: The kief topping adds an extra layer of potency, making every puff unforgettable.
Potent and Memorable Experience: Designed for those who appreciate the finer things in cannabis, these joints deliver a powerful experience.
Customer Satisfaction Guaranteed:

Free Shipping on Orders $50+: Enjoy the convenience of free shipping on orders over $50.
Satisfaction Guaranteed: Moon Men is committed to providing quality products and ensuring customer satisfaction.
No Hassle Refunds: Hassle-free refunds are available for those not completely satisfied.
Secure Payments: Shop with confidence, knowing your transactions are secure.
The THC Blend Moon Rock Double Joint Pack – Ice Cream Cake from Moon Men is more than just a cannabis product. It’s an invitation to a luxurious cannabis journey. Whether you’re unwinding after a long day or seeking a special treat, these joints are your ticket to an elevated experience.

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep.

About this brand

Moon Men
We Pride ourselves on being the industry leader for small batch indoor flowers, pre-rolled joints and edibles . At Moon Men we are passionate about what we do. By putting quality first we allow for a complete “out of this world” experience.

At Moon Men we focus on quality and transparency. All our products are made in house allowing us to have complete control over what we source and put out to the public. Not only do we lead the industry in product quality and bag appeal, we back it up with “full panel” lab tests on all of our Delta 8, HHC, and CBD products.

