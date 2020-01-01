Moreca Atelier creates items, each of which turns through the years into an almanac of emotions, saturated with journeys, events, stories. The founders of the brand – Anton and Oleg Duma brothers – are descendants of an aviator dynasty. Spirit of voyages and travelling has been around them from very childhood, so all their ideas are saturated with freedom and dreams. Each accessory is the result of actual experience. Laconic and functional design is complemented by handworked aircraft-quality steel hardware made by a jeweler. The elements that imitate the fuselage skinning, turbine engines and other aircraft components remind their owners of the romance of travel and make these items truly unique.