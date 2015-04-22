Loading…
Logo for the brand MPX Melting Point Extracts

MPX Melting Point Extracts

Ghost Train Haze Disposable Vape 0.3g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD

About this product

All MPX cartridges are safe, effective, and consistently dosed cannabis products that do not contain artificial flavors or cutting agents of any kind (including vitamin E acetate). We exclusively use CCELL technology that is 3rd party tested and verified free of heavy metals, ensuring the highest quality components for maximum compatibility with all our products.

Ghost Train Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
788 people told us about effects:
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
