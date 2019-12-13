Wedding Cake Kush is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain that is created through a cross of the insanely delicious Girl Scout Cookies X Cherry Pie strains. Like it’s name suggests, this bud has a crazy tasty flavor of fruity vanilla skunk with a hint of sweet nuttiness upon exhale. The smell is a little mellower, with a sweet skunky pungency that has a slightly vanilla overtone. These buds have a super frosty appearance, much like a cake, with large and dense oversized heart-shaped light forest green nugs that have sparse fiery orange hairs.



Although this bud is best loved for its flavor, the effects are just as enticing. The high starts with a happy and euphoric uplifted effect that launches your mood into the sky with a complete wiping of any mental pain or racing thoughts. As your mind soars with giddiness, your body will fall into a deeply relaxing and sedative state that immediately locks you to anything you’re sitting on. You’ll fall victim to a deeply sedated state that will eventually lull you into a deep and peaceful pain-free sleep. These effects and its powerful THC level make Wedding Cake perfect for those suffering from chronic pain, insomnia, headaches or migraines, muscle spasms, and inflammation.