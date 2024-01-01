Curacao 1.2g Blue Pressed Hash (Clear Water Farms)

by NASHA
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

THC: 803 mg
MELT SCALE: 84%
TERPENES: 5.4%
LINEAGE: Maltese Orange x Caribbean Cookies
TASTE: Sweet, Fruity, Citrus
FEELING: Relaxing, Calm
FARM: Clear Water Farms
PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil

Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt Sun. The Clear Water Farms is a member of the Uplift Co-operative which is owned entirely by independent legacy farmers and was the first cannabis cooperative post-legalization. Its mission is to ensure the success and viability of Mattole Valley's small cannabis farms so you can taste the traditional flavor of artisanal, Humboldt buds.

Bred by Purple City Genetics, Curacao is a hybrid strain derived from a cross between Maltese Orange and Caribbean Cookies and offers a unique flavor with sweet, fruity notes and a refreshing citrus twist. This strain lifts your spirit while melting away tension, leaving you feeling relaxed and euphoric.

Blue Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash, always made from whole cured plants. Our highest grade of hash is made from cured material, it melts into a puddle of oil when heated and yields smooth and flavorful smoke. It’s our love letter to the connoisseur hash smoker. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints, but can be also smoked in its pure form in glass.

About this strain

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:

  • Caribbean Cookies effects are mostly calming.

Caribbean Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Guava Gelato and OGKB. This strain has a balanced blend of 50% sativa and 50% indica genetics. Caribbean Cookies is known for its unique flavor profile and harmonious effects that appeal to a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts. Caribbean Cookies typically contains around 18-22% THC, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers looking for a balanced experience. Leafly customers report that Caribbean Cookies effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and happy, offering a well-rounded and mood-enhancing high. Medical marijuana patients often choose Caribbean Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain, as it can provide mental and physical relief. Bred by Purple City Genetics, Caribbean Cookies features flavors like sweet and spicy notes with hints of tropical fruit, creating a delightful and complex taste profile. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which contributes to its spicy and peppery aroma while potentially offering anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. The average price of Caribbean Cookies typically ranges from $10-$14 per gram, providing an accessible option for those seeking a flavorful and balanced cannabis strain. Caribbean Cookies is a hybrid strain that offers a well-rounded experience. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Caribbean Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
