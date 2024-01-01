THC: 803 mg

MELT SCALE: 84%

TERPENES: 5.4%

LINEAGE: Maltese Orange x Caribbean Cookies

TASTE: Sweet, Fruity, Citrus

FEELING: Relaxing, Calm

FARM: Clear Water Farms

PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil



Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt Sun. The Clear Water Farms is a member of the Uplift Co-operative which is owned entirely by independent legacy farmers and was the first cannabis cooperative post-legalization. Its mission is to ensure the success and viability of Mattole Valley's small cannabis farms so you can taste the traditional flavor of artisanal, Humboldt buds.



Bred by Purple City Genetics, Curacao is a hybrid strain derived from a cross between Maltese Orange and Caribbean Cookies and offers a unique flavor with sweet, fruity notes and a refreshing citrus twist. This strain lifts your spirit while melting away tension, leaving you feeling relaxed and euphoric.



Blue Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash, always made from whole cured plants. Our highest grade of hash is made from cured material, it melts into a puddle of oil when heated and yields smooth and flavorful smoke. It’s our love letter to the connoisseur hash smoker. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints, but can be also smoked in its pure form in glass.

