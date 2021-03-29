About this product
Cultivated by Sabertooth Farms, Humboldt county - the first Envirocann - EnvirOganic Certified Farm from Humboldt.
Chili Verde is a Sativa dominant cross of Key Lime Pie x Lavender strains. It has a very unique, spicy aroma. That's herbal, savory, and complex. With an upbeat, positive, and happy effect.
Green:
This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
Chili Verde effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
35% of people report feeling creative
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
Migraines
11% of people say it helps with migraines
Muscle spasms
5% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
