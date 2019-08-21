THC: 748 mg

MELT SCALE: 58%

TERPENES: 3.2 %

LINEAGE: Ice Cream Cake x Gush Mints

TASTE: Sugar, Dessert, Earthy

FEELING: Uplifted, Relaxed, Creative

FARM: Clear Water Farms

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt Sun. The Clear Water Farms is a member of the Uplift Co-operative which is owned entirely by independent legacy farmers and was the first cannabis cooperative post-legalization. Its mission is to ensure the success and viability of Mattole Valley's small cannabis farms so you can taste the traditional flavor of artisanal, Humboldt buds.



Upgrades is a cross between Ice Cream Cake and Gush Mints. It boasts a rich, dessert-like flavor with notes of vanilla, creamy mint, and hints of earthy spice. Its aroma is equally as enticing with a blend of sugary sweetness and mint. This strain delivers a soothing wave of relaxation and promotes an uplifting mood and inspires creativity.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

