About this product

Nasha's Red Temple Balls take their Powdered Raw resin and use heat and pressure to bind the crystal heads into a single homogeneous form. Then they add love and care into each hand rolled 1g temple ball, which can be broken up and mixed into joints and bowls or smoked in hash pipes, chillums and healthstones. Smooth smoke, rich flavor and euphoric highs are what to be expected. Red temple balls have a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke.

Nasha Extracts is a Humboldt-based brand dedicated to creating the next generation of cold water extracts. Their founder spent many years among the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture surrounding it. So it shouldn’t be surprising to learn Nasha is a Hindi word used to describe a high and translates to “A state of transformed consciousness; exhilaration, or excitement of the mind.”

Nasha utilizes pure mountain water, coupled with traditional Indian techniques and state of the art machinery. All of Nasha’s extracts are made without the use of chemicals or solvents and begin with the highest quality raw materials. With an emphasis on purity, cleanliness, and potency Nasha Extracts produces some of the highest quality, full melt cold water extracts.



