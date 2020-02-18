NASHA
Wedding Cake Red Temple Ball Hash 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Nasha's Red Temple Balls take their Powdered Raw resin and use heat and pressure to bind the crystal heads into a single homogeneous form. Then they add love and care into each hand rolled 1g temple ball, which can be broken up and mixed into joints and bowls or smoked in hash pipes, chillums and healthstones. Smooth smoke, rich flavor and euphoric highs are what to be expected. Red temple balls have a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke.
Nasha Extracts is a Humboldt-based brand dedicated to creating the next generation of cold water extracts. Their founder spent many years among the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture surrounding it. So it shouldn’t be surprising to learn Nasha is a Hindi word used to describe a high and translates to “A state of transformed consciousness; exhilaration, or excitement of the mind.”
Nasha utilizes pure mountain water, coupled with traditional Indian techniques and state of the art machinery. All of Nasha’s extracts are made without the use of chemicals or solvents and begin with the highest quality raw materials. With an emphasis on purity, cleanliness, and potency Nasha Extracts produces some of the highest quality, full melt cold water extracts.
Wedding Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
1,337 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
