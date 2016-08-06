Loading…
Purple Trainwreck

HybridTHC 16%CBD

Purple Trainwreck effects

Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
