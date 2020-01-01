 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Natural Enemies

Natural Enemies

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Natural Enemies

While Natural Enemies, LLC. strives to provide our customers with effective pest management solutions, the multitude of variables inherent in plant propagation, as well as proper product handling instructions and correct application processes, necessitates a general disclaimer: Natural Enemies, LLC. cannot be held responsible for any type of control failure or plant loss as a result of using our products.