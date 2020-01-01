Naturally Splendid Enterprises (NSE or The Company) is a multifaceted biotechnology company developing, commercializing, producing, selling, and licensing an entirely new generation of hemp-derived, high quality, nutrient-dense Omega foods, nutritional food enhancers, and related products. NSE and its partners are building an expanding portfolio of patents (issued and pending) and proprietary intellectual property focused on the commercial uses of industrial hemp and cannabinoid (CBD) compounds in a broad spectrum of applications. Naturally Splendid currently has six innovative divisions: (1) Natera® brand of retail hemp superfood products currently distributed throughout North America and Asia; (2) Chi Hemp Industries Inc. (Chii) is selling natural and organic hemp products through e-commerce; (3) PawsitiveFX® brand of pet care products; (4) Natera®Ingredients division of plant-derived bulk ingredients including patent-pending HempOmega™; (5) POS-BPC Facility a 12,000-square-foot facility which is managed for Naturally Splendid by POS Bio-Sciences - is positioned to offer commercial-scale custom processing solutions for biological materials, such as functional foods and natural health ingredients to a wide range of clients; (6) Naturally Splendid USA offers ,Natera®CBD brand of retail hemp based cannabinoid nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products and Natera®Skincare brand of retail hemp based cosmeceutical products. Naturally Splendid`s advanced technologies, industry expertise, and strategic partners allow for the creation of customized solutions with a consistent focus on quality and sustainability.