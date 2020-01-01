The Neos Brand NEOS is a next generation provider of technology, services and branding to the ever-growing cannabis industry. The NEOS brand is a high-end quality electronic vaporization oil focused on achieving “best in class” standards in the industry. The company was formed to assemble the most experienced professionals from inside and outside the industry to bring quality, transparency, and branding to an evolving industry and provide the consumer with the best medicine possible. NEOS is focused on the future, creating revolutionary technologies to bring the safest, most effective way to consume cannabis. Our unique recipe brings elements to the oil marketplace that far exceeds expectations.