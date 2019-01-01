NorCal Nectar

CO2 is a pharmaceutical grade extraction, unlike most other cannabis extractions which are performed with toxic petroleum based chemical solvents. CO2 is a non-toxic, non-flammable, full spectrum solvent. CO2 extracted cannabis contains a wider array of various molecules found in the plant than other extraction methods. This is very important in cannabis, since there are at least 85 different cannabinoids found in the plant, as well as at least 120 different terpenes, many of which may have medical potential. Our educated, and well-experienced team has perfected our extraction methods through various temperatures and pressures to produce premium CO2 nectar.