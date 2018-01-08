Northstar Cannabis
Grand Daddy Purps Distillate Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Fragrance/Flavor: To say that the buds of Granddaddy Purple are stunning would be a gross understatement. There’s a reason why GDP has become one of the most famous purple colored cannabis strains in the United States, idolized for its vibrant shades and exotic candy-like aroma. Overall, the aroma of Granddaddy Purple is sweet and citrusy, with earthy undertones that spark slight glimpses of grape and other juicy fruits.
Effects: The effects of Granddaddy Purple on the mind and body are possibly overwhelming, but surprisingly not in a negative way.
At first, you begin to experience full relaxation of your body; you might begin to sink into your chair or bed, and you’ll probably get the sensation that you can finally feel the weight of your own self – if that makes sense.
How its manufactured: Created in house by combining pure THC distillate from our cultivation facility and 100% cannabis derived terpenes from the strain Granddaddy Purple. No inorganic or non-cannabis derived additives.
Granddaddy Purple effects
Reported by real people like you
3,677 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
