Northwest Cannabis Solutions
501st OG Sugar Wax 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
501st OG effects
Reported by real people like you
90 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!