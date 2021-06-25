NW KIND
Black Cherry Punch Platinum Shatter 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
INDICA
76.80% THC / 5.44% Terps
Grown By Midnight Fruit Co.
76.80% THC / 5.44% Terps
Grown By Midnight Fruit Co.
Black Cherry Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
19% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
15% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
11% of people report feeling talkative
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Cramps
3% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
3% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
3% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!