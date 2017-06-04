Loading…
NW KIND

Chronic Platinum Shatter 1g

HybridTHC 15%CBD

INDICA
75.30% THC / 6.38% Terps
Grown By Leap Farms

111 people told us about effects:
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
49% of people report feeling giggly
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
17% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
