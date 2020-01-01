Ocean Grown Extracts™ produces cannabis concentrates with the same integrity and attention to detail as cultivating our award-winning flowers. We grow our cannabis under local compliance free of pesticides, molds, or other contaminants. Our extraction method and process of purification leaves our oil free of harmful additives. We rely on science, education, and experience to extract the essential cannabinoids needed to create our premier line of strain-specific oil. We believe in laboratory testing all material before and after to ensure that each process meets our high quality of standards and consistency. NEWSLETTER SIGNUP Our juice ranges between 45%-47% THC, and we prefer it that way. Our wattage matches the viscosity of our juice and never burns too hot. Because of this, our pens never get clogged and are good to the last drop. Our extracts are clear, not cloudy… we make clear not clouds! Every extract is double tested in our state-of-the-art labs.