Obliter8 3 Gram Disposable - Dark Matter - Hybrid - Live Resin
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Dark Matter effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
27% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
45% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!