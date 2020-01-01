The OCO Labs Advantage The SuperC™ supercritical CO2 extraction system offers a single expandable solution for small batch producers, inline batch testers, and even home extraction enthusiasts. The OCO Labs team has over 30 years of experience working with CO2 and other compressed gases, and we are the Oregon based manufacturer of the world's most accessible CO2 extractor, the SuperC™. Our tabletop CO2 extraction systems are now in homes and labs across ten countries. If you're one of our international customers, please contact us about our flat international shipping rate. Since our team is committed to providing an accessible, modular solution for anyone looking to learn the process of Supercritical Fluid Extraction, or add batch testing to their existing workflow, please let us know how we can help.