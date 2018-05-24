Deeply relaxing and incredibly delicious, the Grape Ape Afghani x Mendo Purps x Skunk No. 1 blend will help you unwind and drift into a beautiful world of bliss and euphoria. With its unique stress-free effects and delightful berry flavors, Grape Ape has an irresistible charm for anyone looking to uplift the senses and share the high life with all their best buds. Take a puff, pass it around, and let the shareable holiday unite your vibrant wavelengths.



The compact, easy-to-use Vacation Vape pens are a safe and convenient way to experience the high life anywhere. Free from harmful additives and modifiers,each pen contains pure, natural cannabis oil, extracted with hydrocarbon processes, providing you a clean, consistent, and elevated smoking experience. No tocopheryl acetate, no cutting agents, no emulsifiers, and no synthetic agents. Just pure, smooth cannabis that’s good for both mind and soul.



.2g of bliss, approximately 40-60 puffs.