About this product
White Widow x Tahoe OG x Girl Scout Cookies. These buds are so frosty you can barely make out the purple accents under the blanket of trichomes. Recognizable leather and sweet aged hash notes reminiscent of Animal Cookies with a bit of old school bubblegum is a welcome note as you break into the lavender striped nugs with the familiar tight clustered Cookies structure.
Our pre-rolls weighs 1.2 grams each, or you can get a two pack that are 0.6 grams each. Joints come with a premium tar blocking filter tip, guaranteeing a clean pull and coughless exhale. Each pre-roll is also wrapped with RAW brand hemp papers and made with all bud, no trim.
About this strain
White Tahoe Cookies, also known as "Tahoe Cookies," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut. This strain exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweet, hashy notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.
White Tahoe Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
125 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
