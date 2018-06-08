White Widow x Tahoe OG x Girl Scout Cookies. These buds are so frosty you can barely make out the purple accents under the blanket of trichomes. Recognizable leather and sweet aged hash notes reminiscent of Animal Cookies with a bit of old school bubblegum is a welcome note as you break into the lavender striped nugs with the familiar tight clustered Cookies structure.



Our pre-rolls weighs 1.2 grams each, or you can get a two pack that are 0.6 grams each. Joints come with a premium tar blocking filter tip, guaranteeing a clean pull and coughless exhale. Each pre-roll is also wrapped with RAW brand hemp papers and made with all bud, no trim.