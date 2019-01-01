Orange Photonics is a four-year-old technology company located in New London, New Hampshire. Orange Photonics LightLab Cannabis Analyzer, is a liquid chromatography based, portable cannabinoid analyzer, designed for non-technical users. LightLab measures eight cannabinoids and terpenes, in wet or dry material, concentrates and infused products. LightLab’s Hemp Compliance Module quantifies THC content down to .03%, ten times lower than the federal threshold. Orange Photonics’ analytical instrumentation serves the needs of the cannabis industry, counting cultivators, extractors, departments of agriculture, law enforcement, universities, testing laboratories, infused products producers, and regulators among its customers. LightLab™ Cannabis Analyzer Portable, easy to use and low cost, LightLab by Orange Photonics, brings accurate cannabinoid analysis out of the laboratory and into fields and processing centers. LightLab cannabis analyzer applies liquid chromatography and spectroscopy analytical techniques which are the technologies most regulatory laboratories use to analyze cannabinoid content. LightLab simplifies the analytical process to deliver accurate repeatable results. How it Works Selective Separation Spectroscopy™ is a unique analytical process that combines two analytical techniques, chromatography and spectroscopy, with sophisticated analytics in order to quantify several components in complicated mixtures. The spectroscopy engine at the heart of the device takes advantage of detection technology used on NASA’s Curiosity rover, bringing Mars technology to fields and processing centers. Visit our website to learn more!