Wedding Cake is a indica-hybrid cannabis strain that is a cross between Triangle Kush and Animal Mints. It was first bred in Southern California and has become increasingly popular for its sweet and creamy flavor profile that is reminiscent of its name. Wedding Cake is known for its dense and resinous buds that are usually covered in a layer of trichomes, giving the buds a frosty appearance. The color of the buds can vary from light green to a deeper green and often has light purple and pink undertones. In terms of its effects, Wedding Cake is known for its relaxing and euphoric effects. It typically starts with an uplifting and energetic buzz that can make you feel happy and motivated, before transitioning into a more relaxing and sedative body high.

Fun Fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.

Every so often there’s a flower that’s too perfect to risk. For those we separate the highest quality greenhouse Pacific Stone flower produced and declared by our quality growers, now in one-eighth (3.5g) glass jars to preserve flower structure, deliver embracing aromas, robust flavors, and provide a consistent experience. Our team of cultivators select only a small amount of the highest quality premium flower for this distinguished High End Collection.

