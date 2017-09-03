Pacific Stone | Wedding Cake Indica High End Jar (3.5g)

by Pacific Stone
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Wedding Cake is a indica-hybrid cannabis strain that is a cross between Triangle Kush and Animal Mints. It was first bred in Southern California and has become increasingly popular for its sweet and creamy flavor profile that is reminiscent of its name. Wedding Cake is known for its dense and resinous buds that are usually covered in a layer of trichomes, giving the buds a frosty appearance. The color of the buds can vary from light green to a deeper green and often has light purple and pink undertones. In terms of its effects, Wedding Cake is known for its relaxing and euphoric effects. It typically starts with an uplifting and energetic buzz that can make you feel happy and motivated, before transitioning into a more relaxing and sedative body high.
Fun Fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.
Every so often there’s a flower that’s too perfect to risk. For those we separate the highest quality greenhouse Pacific Stone flower produced and declared by our quality growers, now in one-eighth (3.5g) glass jars to preserve flower structure, deliver embracing aromas, robust flavors, and provide a consistent experience. Our team of cultivators select only a small amount of the highest quality premium flower for this distinguished High End Collection.

About this strain

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.


Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Pacific Stone
Pacific Stone
Shop products
Check out our website: www.pacificstonebrand.com

Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown located in the central coast. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, flower-derived THCa Diamond Infused pre-rolls, and premium flower.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-00001346
Notice a problem?Report this item