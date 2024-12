New Higher Performance ERA pods hit hard, not harsh, with 5x more vapor.



Elevate your senses with Dutch Treat, a captivating hybrid strain featuring aromas of sweet and creamy notes. Its flavor profile delights with a harmonious blend of earthy undertones and hints of sweet pine, offering a balanced experience that soothes the body and uplifts the spirit.

--

Strain Type: Hybrid

Terpenes: β-Myrcene, Terpinolene, β-Ocimene

Aromas: Sweet, Creamy

Flavors: Earthy, Sweet Pine

Effects: Euphoric, Uplifted

read more