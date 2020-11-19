About this product
Pharmicated is excited to announce the release of the PhD pre-packaged Ounces! These pre-packaged ounces are filled with great tasting flower that packs an excellent nose.
About this strain
Ethos celebrates some genetics that paved the way for modern-day growing with this mix of legendary old school strains: 1994 Super Skunk, 1992 OG Kush, and a 1970s cut of Afghan Kush. Grandpa’s Stash has big beautiful buds that range in hues from light green to purple with a low amount of fan leaves. This stinky strain is heavy with a sweet skunky aroma that blends well with rich flavors of incense and pine. Great for a sunny afternoon adventure, Grandpa’s Stash’ balanced high will putting your head in the clouds and your body at ease.
Grandpa’s Stash effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.