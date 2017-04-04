About this product
Pharmicated pre-rolls are our flagship product and is widely lauded as the best quality at and above its price point throughout Oklahoma! In order to ensure the continuance of our reputation for providing consistently high-quality joints, we hand-pack triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls providing high value to our dispensary partners and consistent quality medicine to the patients who choose our products.
About this strain
The Cough is a sativa-dominant hybrid of the renowned Northern Lights #5 and Haze. This cross is named for its thick smoke that expands the lungs and often causes consumers to cough. The flavor and aroma is a mixture of earthy, hash notes and a hint of citrus. The Cough produces a happy mindset and a relaxed body making it a great strain to counter stress.
The Cough effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
21% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.