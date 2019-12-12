About this product

Your favorite Phat Panda pre roll--MEGA SIZED! With 10g of premium Phat Panda flower, our Mega Rolls are perfect for passing around the circle! Apple Mac combines fan-favorite MAC with our topselling Trophy Wife to create a heavy-hitting hybrid sure to please users of all tolerances. It sits heavily behind the eyes and provides users with that classic stoney feeling that Trophy Wife is renown for, along with a giggly mood-boost and increased ability to focus. Apple Mac is the perfect strain for playing games that require strategy, or activities that require thinking outside of the box.