2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Apple Snax was born by crossing Sour Apple with Animal Cookies. The result is an uplifting indica-dominant hybrid that leaves users in a stoney haze. Make sure to have plenty of snacks available for the insatiable munchies this hard-hitting strain is sure to induce, and clear your schedule because the only thing you'll want to do is remain locked in place!