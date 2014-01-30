Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Dutch Treat Bong Buddies
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Dutch Treat is one of the premier and most widely-recognized connoisseur strains to come out of Amsterdam, Holland. Noted as one of the fundamental cannabis characters in Amsterdam's coffee shop culture, the Dutch Treat enjoys a reputation decorated with awards and recognition spanning the history of the Amsterdam cannabis legacy. It is highly appealing in its presentation with dense and sticky buds, an acute fragrance of sweet pine and the slight hint of mint or eucalyptus, with the added benefits of stress relief, and a sense of light relaxation. Truly a well-rounded and enjoyable experience.
Dutch Treat effects
Reported by real people like you
758 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
