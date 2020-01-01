 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Platinum Gardens

About Platinum Gardens

Platinum Gardens is one of Washington State's premier producers and processors of cannabis. Established medically in 2008 and re-established in the recreational market in 2017, Platinum Gardens is best known for specializing in unique flavors of Kush. From our signature Cali connect Deadhead OG to our award-winning Lemon Marmalade, you can count on clean, safe, and effective cannabis in every bag.

Available in

United States, Washington