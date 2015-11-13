Loading…
by Platinum Gardens
Orange Creamsicle is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Crush with Juicy Fruit. This strain produces happy and uplifting effects that help clear your mind. With a THC content of 19%, medical marijuana patients choose Orange Creamsicle to treat conditions like chronic nausea and anxiety. As the name suggests, this pungent strain has a loud citrus flavor and aroma. According to growers, Orange Creamsicle is a heavy producer that has an average flowering time of 9 weeks. Orange Creamsicle buds feature stunning foliage of orange and white with a thick coating of resin. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about you experience by leaving a review.

134 people told us about effects:
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Platinum Gardens is one of Washington State's premier producers and processors of cannabis. Established medically in 2008 and re-established in the recreational market in 2017, Platinum Gardens is best known for specializing in unique flavors of Kush.

From our signature Cali connect Deadhead OG to our award-winning Lemon Marmalade, you can count on clean, safe, and effective cannabis in every bag.