For Cannabinoid processing, including CBD distillation and terpenes recovery after extraction, Pope Scientific's Wiped-Film Short Path Molecular Stills are recognized as the premier machines in the marijuana industry. Final purifications of THC and CBD to the highest levels of purity, quality, clarity, yield, and product value are readily performed on Pope equipment. Excellent results are produced, independent of the extraction method used, and whether or not winterization and/or decarboxylation have been performed. Distillate product is optically clear light yellow, separated away from dark residue, chlorophyll, heavy waxes, sugars and salts. THC distillation and CBD distillation produce high value clear shatter or dab, and fine oils for vape and edibles. Terpenes isolation and collection is also possible. Pope distillation stills to purify cannabinoids are currently being used in the United States and overseas by cannabis startups and collectives, mid and larger size firms, research labs and pharmaceutical companies.