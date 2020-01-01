PotCoin was designed to empower, secure and facilitate the legal cannabis community’s transactions by creating a unique crypto currency for this thriving industry. PotCoin removes the need for cash transactions and encourages buying through consumer incentives. PotCoin as a digital currency is an alternative payment network for cannabis users, merchants and industry professionals. The PotCoin network allows cannabis enthusiasts to interact, transact, communicate and grow together. PotCoin is a community run effort, by community members for community members. PotCoin does not endorse, guarantee or warrant any actions performed by you, users, exchanges or any other organization.