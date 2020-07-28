About this product

With a premium mix of mullein, raspberry leaf, chamomile flower, peppermint leaf, white willow bark and blackberry leaf. Hand-crafted and blended twice to produce an even and virtually stem-free consistency, making it ready for use. All natural and organically sourced from USDA certified suppliers. Peppermint brings a sweet taste, ideal for the menthol lover. The 28 gram size is sealed in a metal tin for freshness, ease of storage and portability.