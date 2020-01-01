With over 30 years in the Agriculture Industry, James R. Ott founded Precision Cultivation Company, Ltd. to advance the development, delivery & utilization of crops for the enhancement of human health. After years of improving the production and nutrition value of agricultural and vegetable crops, Mr. Ott has chosen to develop the genetic and production model for the cannabis plant. He believes the cannabis plant holds far more compelling medical, nutritional and industrial benefits to society than any other crop currently being grown in America. Unfortunately, the Cannabis plant has historically been demonized for political reasons. As a result, we have very little research or knowledge about the implications this plant could have as medicine. Mr. Ott draws on his plant science and business experience as he develops a model for genetic trait and production optimization of the cannabis plant. PCC’s genetic and production effort will be guided by the biotechnology industry medical research and clinical trials on the various cannabinoids. This insures that once an application for a specific cannabinoid has been confirmed, PCC will have the genetics and production system to deliver those specific traits to the industry.