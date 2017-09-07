Blueberry Kush seeds are a spectacular pure Indica dominant from California that has been meticulously chosen and re-produced over the past 20 years to give outstanding results. This Blueberry and OG Kush combination is one of the West Coast’s top strains.



Several criteria must be satisfied for germination to occur. To begin, you need to buy high-quality seeds to ensure optimal germination Do you want to cultivate viable Blueberry Kush seeds? Then, go to the Premium Cultivars page to purchase easily accessible seeds. The paper towel technique is the most often suggested method for growing Blueberry Kush Feminized seeds. Premium Cultivars recommend this approach since it is easy and effective, and practically all supplies are readily available at home. To effectively germinate Blueberry Kush cannabis seeds, take the following steps:



First, ensure you have all you need, such as two paper towels, a working area (table), a dinner plate, a water sprayer, and tweezers.

Using a water sprayer, wet the two paper towels.

Wring out any extra water by squeezing.

On your table, place one paper towel on a dinner plate.

Place many seeds on top, approximately an inch apart.

Cover with the second paper towel.

Place the cushioned seeds in a plastic bag between two plates or below a face-down dish.

Keep the paper towel-wrapped seeds away from windowsills and out of direct sunshine, and keep the temperature at 72 degrees Fahrenheit.

In two to five days, Blueberry Kush seeds will sprout from the hand towel sandwich and form small roots, ready to transfer when they reach around five millimeters in length.

