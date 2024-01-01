About this product
About this strain
Lemon Pound Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Skunk and Cheese. Lemon Pound Cake is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Pound Cake effects include feeling talkative, energetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Pound Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Bred by Botany Farms, Lemon Pound Cake features flavors like lemon, ammonia, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Lemon Pound Cake typically ranges from $30-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Pound Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.