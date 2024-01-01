Lemon Pound Cake

by Premium Cultivars
Lemon Pound Cake was created by Heavyweight Genetics, a European business that merged two popular strains with contrasting qualities. Lemon Pound Cake is a Sativa-dominant (70/30) hybrid created by crossing Lemon Skunk with Cheese. Lemon Skunk is the award-winning offspring of two distinct Skunk genotypes chosen specifically for its tart lemon qualities, with a Sativa dominating 60:40 ratio. Cheese is a U.K. Indica-dominant hybrid named by its intense aroma, which has gained widespread recognition for its distinctive traits.

Patience and careful observation are essential in germinating your Lemon Pound Cake seeds effectively. Some farmers incorrectly assume that investing considerably in capital equipment will remarkably boost their odds of germination. Experts recommend the straightforward paper towel approach. Here is the nine-step paper towel method you should follow to germinate your Lemon Pound Cake seeds:

Gather your materials, including your Lemon Pound Cake seeds, tweezers, a dinner plate, bottled or sanitized water, and paper towels.
Soak the two paper towel sheets and wring out any excess water.
Set one of the paper towels on the dinner plate and the other aside for later use.
Place your Lemon Pound Cake seeds on the towel roughly an inch apart using tweezers.
Cover your strains seeds with the second paper towel and, if required, add extra water.
Lift the paper towels and wipe them clean if water is on the plate.
Store the plate with the Lemon Pound Cake seeds somewhere dark and warm, away from prying eyes, such as in a closet or cabinet, and keep an eye on it to see if it’s still moist.
Your Lemon Pound Cake cannabis seeds should germinate between 24 to 120 hours.
When the tap roots on your Lemon Pound Cake seeds are approximately one inch long, put them root first (with tweezers) in their preferred growing medium.

About this strain

Lemon Pound Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Skunk and Cheese. Lemon Pound Cake is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Pound Cake effects include feeling talkativeenergetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Pound Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Bred by Botany Farms, Lemon Pound Cake features flavors like lemon, ammonia, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Lemon Pound Cake typically ranges from $30-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Pound Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Premium Cultivars
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
