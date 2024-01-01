The Slapz lineage is another fantastic Grease Monkey cross by Exotic Genetix, bringing together the company’s famed Grease Monkey cross of GG#4 and Cookies & Cream with the extraordinary Gelato/Zkittlez hybrid Runtz, which has swept the American cannabis market by storm.



It’s easy to ignore the importance of the germination and seedling stages of cannabis development in favor of the more well-known vegetative and blooming phases. Poor preparation for germination may make or break your next grow since the risk of failure is great unless you know what you’re doing. The greatest method to ensure a strong and healthy cannabis plant is to give the seeds as good a start as possible. Cannabis seeds are tiny and delicate and need much care before they sprout. There is a spectrum of success among approaches, each with its pros and cons, but the paper towel technique is one of the most preferable.



If you want your Slapz strain seeds to sprout, here are nine steps that you need to do:



Get some paper towels, a place to work (a table), a dinner plate, some Slapz seeds, a water sprayer, and a pair of tweezers.

Use a water sprayer to wet the two paper towels.

Get rid of the excess water.

Cover the dish with a single paper towel.

Spread a layer of Slapz strain seeds on top, leaving about an inch between each seed.

Roll up the second towel and place it over the first one.

Place the Slapz seeds in a plastic bag between two plates or under an upside-down serving dish.

Keep the Slapz strain seeds wrapped in paper towels at 72 degrees Fahrenheit, out of direct sunlight.

After two to five days in a moist paper towel, your Slapz strain seeds will sprout and produce tiny roots ready for transplantation once they reach five millimeters in length.



