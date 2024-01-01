About this product
About this strain
The Slapz weed strain is breeder Exotic Genetix’s cross of Runtz and Grease Monkey. Genetics from Zkittlez, Gelato, Original Glue, and GSC give Slapz a face-smacking odor and taste of skunk, diesel, and pine. Reviewers report feeling aroused, creative, and hungry on Slapz cannabis, but newbies should watch out: those mega-high THC levels can make novices anxious and dry their mouth out.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item