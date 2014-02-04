About this product

The notably-named God Bud rose from underground fame in Canada’s medical pot community to international acclaim when BC Bud Depot debuted her as a commercial strain in 2004. GB's heavy yields and strong effect have made BC God Bud an indica worthy of praise.



BC God Bud is short, stubby and dense, with a plethora of silvery-like resin. While she does well outside in California, yielding up to 3 pounds per plant, she does not finish well as far north as British Columbia and is better for indoor cultivation in colder climates. Although BC God Bud can be hard on beginners, attentive growers will find this to be a hardy, pest resistant plant with leathery leaves and an appetite for nutrients. These plants require 8-10 weeks of flowering time to reach maturity. As the plants ripen, their dark greens turn to shades of purple, and a heady, almost high-inducing smell begins to fill the grow room, requiring some odor control precautions.



These plants stay at the shortest end of the growth spectrum, reaching only 2-3 feet in height at harvest, with a bud production that can maximize smaller spaces. While the BC God Bud is not a single-cola plant, her side branching is minimal enough to make it a sea of green choice. Under these conditions, she can deliver a whopping 3-4 ounces of compact, sparklingly resinous buds per plant.



Every pack comes with 10 seeds for only $29.99!