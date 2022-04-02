About this product
About this strain
T-1000 effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxious
13% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
