T-1000 marijuana strain originated from the Emerald Triangle region of Northern California. Many theories are surrounding its parental lineage, but many people believe that it came from Triangle Kush and Purple Urkle. It is a potent hybrid strain with a THC content averaging at 28%. T-1000’s genetic lineage has a rich history dating back to the 19980s when its parent strains first debuted in the cannabis market.



This seemingly unique cannabis strain is distinguished from the rest by its purple nuggets dotted with long orange pistils and covered by frosty trichomes. T-1000 displays the typical Indica structure since it has more Indica genes. The plant is short, thicker, and bushier.



T1000 strain has a unique aroma that can be described as a mix of earthy, diesel, and piney scents. The strain is rich in terpenes, including myrcene, caryophyllene, and pinene, which contribute to its unique aroma. When you take a whiff of T 1000, you’ll immediately notice its pungent scent that can fill up the whole room. The buds of the T1000 strain are usually deep forest green in color and have dark orange to amber-colored hairs. On top of it all, however, is a light dusting of snow-white trichomes, which make it an incredibly beautiful bud to look at as well.

