About this product
This strain boasts an insane THC level of 22% on average, giving it a consistently strong bang for the buck. The initial onset of energetic sativa effects makes the super strong palate of diesel fumes worth stomaching if you are looking for a boost to begin your high. The buttery flavors and zestiness of the bud come out on the tail end and will hopefully wash out any of the astringent flavors the Diesel strains can sometimes produce. The buds are minty green with bright orange hairs and a frosting of resinous trichomes sure to satisfy your eye.
Medicinal users love this strain for its ability to ease off chronic pain and muscle spasms, letting the smoker finally relax pain-free. As it is also highly stimulative, White Diesel is great for treating lack of appetite, digestive issues, and fatigue. Depressive disorder, bipolar, stress, and anxiety are also greatly benefited by ingesting this strain. This bud has a tendency to become overwhelming to novice or inexperienced users and anyone with extreme cases of PTSD or anxiety are cautioned against this one.
Though this bud is extremely mellow in attitude, it will have you floating around on cloud nine, zipping through creative projects with ease. With that said, however, maybe consider them to be sit down projects because you’ll find yourself lacking the desire to move much once the high really kicks in. Smoke this and find yourself with a day-long buzz that is weirdly relaxing despite its upbeat nature.
White Diesel enjoys sunny and Mediterranean climates; growers adjust their grow environments to mimic these settings. This strain is considered a heavy yielder – bountiful amounts of crystal-covered nugs can be expected. The flowering time lasts for 50-65 days, and it’s a medium-sized strain. It’s safe to say that indoor growers love this strain.
About this strain
White Diesel is a sativa-dominant hybrid that mixes the resinous White Widow with the pungent flavors of NYC Diesel. The buds from White Diesel produce a zesty combination of lemon, grapefruit, and the diesel fumes that we’ve come to expect from Sour Diesel varieties. The effects are a well-rounded mix of an uplifting head buzz with mellow body relaxation. Medical patients enjoy White Diesel’s ability to ward off anxiety and depression, and for combatting migraines and gastrointestinal disorders.
