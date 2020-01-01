Over 30 years ago Eco-Lite began manufacturing specialty lighting. Manufacturing fixtures using fluorescent and halogen lighting technology was the norm back then. With the advent of high pressure sodium, metal halide and then ceramic metal halide lighting, we were able to manufacture more powerful lighting with crisper and more accurate color. The newest technology that permits powerful crisp accurate color is LEDs. LEDs have been used for almost as long as we’ve been in business. The first real use of LEDs was on the 1984 Corvette, which had a LED brake light. Superior LED Lighting Fixtures Online Store Eco-Lite has long been a pioneer in the specialty lighting world and today creates LED lighting for the jewelry, optical, salon, gallery and retail clothing industries. Our engineers and lighting professionals have produced lighting that can be found in the most prestigious jewelry stores in the world, the finest optical stores, salons and spas in the nation and in retail clothing locations in the US, Caribbean and Europe. As LEDs have slowly but surely become more technologically advanced, Eco-Lite and its engineers have been there every step of the way designing and testing lighting utilizing LEDs. Whether you want to outfit your commercial growing facility or grow veggies in the basement or greenhouse nothing works better than the Pro MAX Grow Lights ™ LEDs.