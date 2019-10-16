Prūf Cultivar
About this product
One whiff of the cake dough, sweet and penetrating nose will seduce most skeptics into loving it. In addition to an overwhelming terpene profile and many hues of light to deep purple, co-mingled in the deep emerald green, we've seen some nice hits of CBG.
Primary terpene: Myrcene 11.57-19.22
Secondary terpene: Caryophyllene 3.56-3.78 mg/g
THC: 17.9-21.2% | CBD: <LOQ%
Flavors: Sweet, Lime, Crust
Effects: Relaxing, Uplifting, Creativity
Review:
"The strain's reportedly high myrcene content makes it ideal for smoothing the edges off a prickly mental state—and paired with the aforementioned terpene's anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties, I found KLP to be restorative not just to a positive outlook, but to an at-ease body. I'd recommend this one for evening pain and stress relief—it might leave you a little too sleepy for daytime use—or for those times when an overactive mind could benefit from a reduced speed limit. Additionally, connoisseur consumers will love this one for its unique scent and flavor, and if you've been on the lookout for something that truly reads as a lime strain, definitely seek out some Key Lime Pie."
– Willamette Week
Primary terpene: Myrcene 11.57-19.22
Secondary terpene: Caryophyllene 3.56-3.78 mg/g
THC: 17.9-21.2% | CBD: <LOQ%
Flavors: Sweet, Lime, Crust
Effects: Relaxing, Uplifting, Creativity
Review:
"The strain's reportedly high myrcene content makes it ideal for smoothing the edges off a prickly mental state—and paired with the aforementioned terpene's anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties, I found KLP to be restorative not just to a positive outlook, but to an at-ease body. I'd recommend this one for evening pain and stress relief—it might leave you a little too sleepy for daytime use—or for those times when an overactive mind could benefit from a reduced speed limit. Additionally, connoisseur consumers will love this one for its unique scent and flavor, and if you've been on the lookout for something that truly reads as a lime strain, definitely seek out some Key Lime Pie."
– Willamette Week
Key Lime Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
268 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!