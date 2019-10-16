About this product

One whiff of the cake dough, sweet and penetrating nose will seduce most skeptics into loving it. In addition to an overwhelming terpene profile and many hues of light to deep purple, co-mingled in the deep emerald green, we've seen some nice hits of CBG.



Primary terpene: Myrcene 11.57-19.22

Secondary terpene: Caryophyllene 3.56-3.78 mg/g

THC: 17.9-21.2% | CBD: <LOQ%

Flavors: Sweet, Lime, Crust

Effects: Relaxing, Uplifting, Creativity



Review:

"The strain's reportedly high myrcene content makes it ideal for smoothing the edges off a prickly mental state—and paired with the aforementioned terpene's anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties, I found KLP to be restorative not just to a positive outlook, but to an at-ease body. I'd recommend this one for evening pain and stress relief—it might leave you a little too sleepy for daytime use—or for those times when an overactive mind could benefit from a reduced speed limit. Additionally, connoisseur consumers will love this one for its unique scent and flavor, and if you've been on the lookout for something that truly reads as a lime strain, definitely seek out some Key Lime Pie."

– Willamette Week