PUFF XTRAX | THC-O Hits 1G Disposable Vape: Wedding Cake
About this product
Features:
Flavor: Wedding Cake
Strain: Hybrid
Terpene Profile: Relaxing, Euphoric, Calming
Aroma: Rich, Tangy and Creamy
1mL/1000mg per Disposable
100% Premium Hemp Derived THC-O/Delta 8 Oil
CCELL® Coil and Ceramic Core Technology - Intense Flavor Production
Device Made by iKrusher - Superb Quality
Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.
Ingredients: THC-O Distillate, Terpenes
Click Here to View Lab Results
Included:
1-Qty THC-O Delta-8 Wedding Cake THC-O Hits Disposable Vape
Potent & Pure Guaranteed:
PUFF XTRAX stands by our promise to deliver the purest, most potent Delta-8 THC/THC-O products. All of our products undergo rigorous third-party batch testing before hitting the shelves to ensure potency and purity.
Click Here to View Lab Results
Warning:
Do not operate a vehicle, of any type, or heavy machinery when using Delta 8 products. This product may cause drowsiness, dizziness, or be mildly psychoactive, which may affect your ability to operate in a safe manner. PUFF XTRAX and any of PUFFXTRAX.com’s parent and subsidiary companies will not be responsible for the actions of anyone who uses this product.
Disclaimer:
Please remember as you read the reviews, product information and other articles on the Internet, that everyone’s body chemistry is different. What helps one person’s body may have no effect on yours. Also, what doesn’t help another person’s body may aid yours with great effect. Thus, relying solely on reviews and anecdotal statements from other people isn’t wise for your particular health situation. Rather, it’s always recommended that you a comprehensive understanding of your medical condition before starting any new type of treatment. Specifically relating to this product, it’s recommended that you either follow the guidance of a medical professional, or that you start with a low dose and gradually increase until reaching the desired therapeutic effect.
About this strain
Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.
Wedding Cake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with