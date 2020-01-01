 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Pulse Glass

Pulse Glass

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Pulse Glass

The Pulse Glass family, an up & coming force in the glass pipe industry since 2012, has been hand-blowing expertly crafted, scientific, high-end functional borosilicate glass art in beautiful Los Angeles, California with the sole mission to become the premier choice for providing you with the best-in-class smoking products and accessories. The PG family enjoys showcasing the craftsmanship of our blowers by focusing the aesthetics on function, clarity, & a sophisticated balance of artistic flare. Pulse Glass strives to set the highest standards in service, quality, workmanship, & commitment to our customers. The gleam and shine of the real platinum labels we are known to use exclusively is impossible to go un-noticed. Why platinum? Because it is one of the rarest and least reactive metals naturally occurring. So the Platinum Standard was a natural choice in line with our design & production philosophy as well as the family’s standards of care & service. We do hope you enjoy your Pulse piece and tell us about anything we can do improve it – after all, what’s life but a continuous adventure to discover what’s next? From our family to you… enjoy!