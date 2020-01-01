Pura Vida Health

Made with natural nutrients, antioxidants, and organic cannabis, that’s exactly what we provide; medicine. Pura Vida’s wise creators come from the food industry with a sincere focus on quality and taste. Our mission is to provide patients with a healthy alternative to medicating, not just an edible that gets you “high.” When cannabis is ingested, as opposed to smoking, it travels through the gastrointestinal tract and is processed by the liver. The liver changes the cannabinoid THC into 11-hydroxi-THC, which is more potent and medically beneficial. Therefore we knew edibles were the way to go, however, a brownie or cookie a day will definitely NOT keep the doctor away. We decided to formulate the perfect combination of superfoods and infuse them with the highest quality cannabis. Regardless of your personal or doctor prescribed diet, our products contain nutrients that actually fuel and heal your body with every bite.. plus an addictively delicious taste as well! SAFE for cancer patients, diabetics, celiacs, and any type of health conscious or HUNGRY people.