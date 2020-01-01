Pure Analytics, LLC

Pure Analytics cannabis testing laboratory is committed to the service of medicinal cannabis patients. We care about your safety and giving you the information you need to choose the medicinal cannabis that is right for you. At Pure Analytics your cannabis samples are analyzed by qualified scientists with years of experience. Our team provides you with simple, easy-to-read results that you can trust. We are proud to provide comprehensive analytical lab services to the medicinal cannabis community. Using proven technologies and techniques, our lab-validated methods and Quality Control programs produce legally defensible data, ensuring the highest level of confidence in your results. As a company, Pure Analytics is committed to an environmentally conscious business model. From concept to implementation, every program at Pure Analytics undergoes a rigorous and ongoing eco-impact review. From our facility with highly efficient LED and fluorescent lighting to our methods and materials chosen to minimize the use of substances harmful to the environment. Pure Analytics is also committed to giving back. The Pure Analytics Pure Frog is a symbol reminding us to always consider our environment and the creatures that depend on our responsible actions. Pure Analytics donates a percentage of its profits to support local animal causes like shelters and rescue groups. We urge you to join us in giving back to these important, local causes to help our furry and feathered friends in need. See the difference with Pure Analytics, drop-off a sample at a Pure Analytics Member Club or our Santa Rosa facility today.