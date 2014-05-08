About this product
Purple Urkle x Bigbud
Indica Dominant Hybrid - 70% Indica / 30% Sativa
Aroma: grape and berry
Flavor: grape and berry
Effects: physical relaxation and cerebral euphoria
Possible benefits: unforgettable taste and aroma, thoughts are stimulated and uplifted, end of the day for anxiety free relaxation
May help with these conditions: chronic pain, appetite loss, insomnia, muscle spasms and stress
About this strain
Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Mendo Purps and Afghanistan parent, while Skunk passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.
Granddaddy Purple effects
About this brand
Our mission is to be a trusted provider of high quality marijuana products that exceeds industry standards, while advancing wellness for patients across North Dakota.
We are committed to providing registered qualifying patients in ND with consistent access to safe and effective medical marijuana products.
We have assembled a team of industry leaders with extensive experience within the medical marijuana field. We understand our responsibility to the community and the environment and are committed to implementing efficient, practical, and sustainable practices across all phases of our medical marijuana operations.